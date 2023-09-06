The Tampa Bay Rays (84-55) will lean on Yandy Diaz when they host Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (72-67) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, September 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +140. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (7-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (9-7, 4.49 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 73, or 65.2%, of the 112 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have a record of 40-17 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (70.2% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-4 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 36 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 8-1-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) Connor Wong 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+310) Trevor Story 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+290) Triston Casas 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Justin Turner 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

