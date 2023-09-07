Bailey Zappe, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 62nd among QBs; 473rd overall), posted 38.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 43rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the New England Patriots QB.

Bailey Zappe Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 38.64 22.05 - Overall Rank 278 390 473 Position Rank 42 45 62

Bailey Zappe 2022 Stats

Zappe posted 781 yards passing (45.9 per game) and a 70.7% completion rate last season (65-for-92), with five TDs and three INTs.

In his best game last year, Zappe picked up 17.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-34 (70.6%), 309 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

In his worst game of the year, Zappe ended up with 5.3 fantasy points -- 14-of-22 (63.6%), 185 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. That was in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears.

Bailey Zappe 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 4 @Packers 6.0 10-for-15 99 1 0 0 Week 5 Lions 10.0 17-for-21 188 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 17.4 24-for-34 309 2 0 0 Week 7 Bears 5.3 14-for-22 185 1 2 0

