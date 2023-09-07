What can we count on from Dezmon Patmon this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the Buffalo Bills WR and his season-long prospects.

Dezmon Patmon Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.40 5.76 - Overall Rank 491 604 933 Position Rank 183 224 283

Dezmon Patmon 2022 Stats

Last season, Patmon grabbed two passes on six targets for 24 yards (1.5 yards per game) .

In his best game last season, Patmon picked up 2.4 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 24 yards. That was in Week 2 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dezmon Patmon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 2.4 6 2 24 0

