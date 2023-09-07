Dezmon Patmon 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
What can we count on from Dezmon Patmon this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the Buffalo Bills WR and his season-long prospects.
Is Patmon on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Dezmon Patmon Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|2.40
|5.76
|-
|Overall Rank
|491
|604
|933
|Position Rank
|183
|224
|283
Similar Players to Consider
|Trinity Benson 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Stanley Morgan Jr. 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Isaiah Coulter 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Seth Williams 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Jalen Virgil 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Dezmon Patmon 2022 Stats
- Last season, Patmon grabbed two passes on six targets for 24 yards (1.5 yards per game) .
- In his best game last season, Patmon picked up 2.4 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 24 yards. That was in Week 2 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- In Week 2 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patmon finished with a season-low 2.4 fantasy points, via these numbers: two receptions, 24 yards, on six targets.
Rep Patmon and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dezmon Patmon 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|2.4
|6
|2
|24
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.