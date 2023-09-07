Coming off a campaign in which he scored 168.8 fantasy points (17th among RBs), the New England Patriots' Ezekiel Elliott is being drafted as the 43rd running back off the board this summer (121st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Ezekiel Elliott Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 168.80 95.12 - Overall Rank 47 163 121 Position Rank 17 46 43

Similar Players to Consider

Ezekiel Elliott 2022 Stats

Elliott ran for 876 yards on 231 carries, averaging 58.4 yards per game, with 12 TDs last season.

In his best performance last year, Elliott finished with 17.7 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 57 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 18 versus the Washington Commanders -- Elliott accumulated 1.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 8 carries, 10 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 4.9 10 52 0 0 Week 2 Bengals 4.9 15 53 0 0 Week 3 @Giants 13.5 15 73 1 0 Week 4 Commanders 8.1 19 49 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 7.8 22 78 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 14.6 13 81 1 0 Week 7 Lions 17.7 15 57 2 0 Week 11 @Vikings 16.7 15 42 2 0 Week 12 Giants 15.5 16 92 1 0 Week 13 Colts 15.1 17 77 1 0 Week 14 Texans 14.1 15 62 1 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 13.1 16 58 1 0 Week 16 Eagles 12.1 16 55 1 0 Week 17 @Titans 9.7 19 37 1 0 Week 18 @Commanders 1.0 8 10 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 3.6 13 27 0 0 Divisional @49ers 3.3 10 26 0 0

