Hunter Henry, who is currently the 28th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (211th overall), put up 62.9 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 22nd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the New England Patriots TE.

Hunter Henry Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 62.90 63.30 - Overall Rank 205 229 211 Position Rank 22 23 28

Hunter Henry 2022 Stats

On 59 targets last year, Henry put together 509 yards on 41 grabs plus two touchdowns, averaging 29.9 yards per tilt.

In Week 12 last season versus the Minnesota Vikings, Henry posted a season-high 12.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 63 yards and one touchdown.

Hunter Henry 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 2.0 3 2 20 0 Week 2 @Steelers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Packers 1.3 4 2 13 0 Week 5 Lions 5.4 5 4 54 0 Week 6 @Browns 12.1 7 4 61 1 Week 7 Bears 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 8 @Jets 2.2 1 1 22 0 Week 9 Colts 5.0 4 4 50 0 Week 11 Jets 2.0 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Vikings 12.3 5 3 63 1 Week 13 Bills 1.3 5 2 13 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 7.0 3 3 70 0 Week 15 @Raiders 0.9 4 2 9 0 Week 17 Dolphins 5.2 6 5 52 0 Week 18 @Bills 4.2 7 6 42 0

