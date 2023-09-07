Coming off a campaign in which he scored 18.9 fantasy points (126th among WRs), the New England Patriots' Jalen Reagor is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 171st wide receiver off the board this summer (513th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Jalen Reagor Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP
Total 18.90 0.00 -
Overall Rank 365 547 513
Position Rank 138 196 171

Similar Players to Consider

Jalen Reagor 2022 Stats

  • Reagor's stat line last year: eight receptions, 104 receiving yards, one TD, 6.1 yards per game (on 13 targets).
  • In Week 5 last season against the Chicago Bears, Reagor put up a season-high 6.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, one yard and one touchdown.
  • Reagor accumulated -0.5 fantasy points -- zero catches, zero yards, on two targets -- in Week 15 versus the Indianapolis Colts, which was his poorest game of the year.

Jalen Reagor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 2 @Eagles 2.4 2 1 7 0
Week 3 Lions 0.2 1 1 2 0
Week 4 @Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0
Week 5 Bears 6.1 1 1 1 1
Week 11 Cowboys 1.4 1 1 14 0
Week 12 Patriots 2.5 1 1 25 0
Week 13 Jets 4.6 1 1 38 0
Week 14 @Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0
Week 15 Colts -0.5 2 0 0 0
Week 18 @Bears 2.2 2 2 17 0

