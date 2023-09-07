KeeSean Johnson, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 146th among WRs; 530th overall), put up 0.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 200th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Buffalo Bills WR.

KeeSean Johnson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 17.30 5.40 - Overall Rank 363 612 530 Position Rank 140 229 146

