Kevin Harris, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 132nd among RBs; 881st overall), tallied 11.2 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 100th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the New England Patriots RB.

Kevin Harris Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 11.20 38.56 - Overall Rank 403 307 781 Position Rank 91 84 132

Kevin Harris 2022 Stats

In the running game, Harris totaled 52 yards rushing on 18 attempts (3.1 yards per game) with one TD last season.

Harris picked up 8.6 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 26 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 14 versus the Arizona Cardinals, which was his best game last season.

Harris picked up -0.1 fantasy points -- 1 carry, -1 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 13 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Kevin Harris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 6 @Browns 0.5 3 5 0 0 Week 13 Bills -0.1 1 -1 0 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 8.6 8 26 1 0 Week 15 @Raiders 1.9 5 19 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 0.3 1 3 0 0

