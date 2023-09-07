With an average draft position that ranks him 81st at his position (644th overall), Kyle Allen has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 15.9 fantasy points, which ranked him 55th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Buffalo Bills QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Kyle Allen Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 15.94 10.84 - Overall Rank 372 527 644 Position Rank 53 66 81

Kyle Allen 2022 Stats

Allen recorded 416 passing yards last season with a 59% completion percentage (46-for-78), two TDs, four INTs and an average of 24.5 yards per game.

In his best game last season -- Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins -- Allen accumulated 9.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 26-of-39 (66.7%), 215 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Cleveland Browns -- Allen finished with 6.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 20-of-39 (51.3%), 201 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

Kyle Allen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 12 @Dolphins 9.8 26-for-39 215 1 2 0 Week 13 Browns 6.1 20-for-39 201 1 2 0

