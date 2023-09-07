Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 23.0 fantasy points (79th among RBs), the Buffalo Bills' Nyheim Hines is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 67th running back off the board this summer (272nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Nyheim Hines Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 39.40 40.67 - Overall Rank 273 298 272 Position Rank 61 79 67

Nyheim Hines 2022 Stats

Hines got six carries last season and ran for -3 rushing yards (-0.3 ypg).

Hines accumulated 10.9 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 20 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 29 yards -- in Week 8 versus the Washington Commanders, which was his best game last season.

Hines picked up -0.8 fantasy points -- 1 carry, -8 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns.

Nyheim Hines 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Texans 5.4 3 4 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3.7 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 3.0 3 7 0 0 Week 4 Titans 0.3 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Broncos 0.8 1 3 0 0 Week 7 @Titans 4.3 4 2 0 0 Week 8 Commanders 10.9 5 20 1 0 Week 9 @Jets 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 0.9 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Browns -0.8 1 -8 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 0.3 1 3 0 0 Week 13 @Patriots 1.8 2 -3 0 0 Week 14 Jets 0.7 1 3 0 0 Week 15 Dolphins 7.0 0 0 0 1 Week 16 @Bears 1.1 1 2 0 0 Wild Card Dolphins 0.7 0 0 0 0 Divisional Bengals 0.4 0 0 0 0

