Nyheim Hines 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 23.0 fantasy points (79th among RBs), the Buffalo Bills' Nyheim Hines is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 67th running back off the board this summer (272nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
Nyheim Hines Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|39.40
|40.67
|-
|Overall Rank
|273
|298
|272
|Position Rank
|61
|79
|67
Nyheim Hines 2022 Stats
- Hines got six carries last season and ran for -3 rushing yards (-0.3 ypg).
- Hines accumulated 10.9 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 20 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 29 yards -- in Week 8 versus the Washington Commanders, which was his best game last season.
- Hines picked up -0.8 fantasy points -- 1 carry, -8 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns.
Nyheim Hines 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Texans
|5.4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|3.7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|3.0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|0.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|0.8
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Titans
|4.3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|10.9
|5
|20
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|-0.8
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|0.3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|1.8
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|0.7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|7.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 16
|@Bears
|1.1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
