After producing 208.6 fantasy points last season (fifth among WRs), Stefon Diggs has an ADP of 10th overall (fifth at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Stefon Diggs Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 208.60 177.22 - Overall Rank 29 47 10 Position Rank 5 5 5

Stefon Diggs 2022 Stats

Diggs caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards last season while scoring 11 TDs. He was targeted 154 times, averaging 89.3 yards per contest.

In Week 2 last season against the Tennessee Titans, Diggs put up a season-high 32.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: 12 receptions, 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Diggs accumulated 2.6 fantasy points -- two catches, 26 yards, on two targets -- in Week 16 versus the Chicago Bears, which was his poorest game of the season.

Stefon Diggs 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 18.2 9 8 122 1 Week 2 Titans 32.8 15 12 148 3 Week 3 @Dolphins 7.4 11 7 74 0 Week 4 @Ravens 6.2 6 4 62 0 Week 5 Steelers 16.2 11 8 102 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 20.8 13 10 148 1 Week 8 Packers 16.8 8 6 108 1 Week 9 @Jets 9.3 10 5 93 0 Week 10 Vikings 12.8 16 12 128 0 Week 11 Browns 10.8 5 4 48 1 Week 12 @Lions 13.7 15 8 77 1 Week 13 @Patriots 15.2 9 7 92 1 Week 14 Jets 3.7 5 3 37 0 Week 15 Dolphins 5.7 9 5 60 0 Week 16 @Bears 2.6 2 2 26 0 Week 18 Patriots 16.4 10 7 104 1 Wild Card Dolphins 11.4 9 7 114 0 Divisional Bengals 3.5 10 4 35 0

