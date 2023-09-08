Adam Duvall vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Rays.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks while batting .264.
- In 61.3% of his 75 games this season, Duvall has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 18 games this year (24.0%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has had at least one RBI in 42.7% of his games this season (32 of 75), with two or more RBI 11 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 44.0% of his games this season (33 of 75), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.305
|AVG
|.225
|.363
|OBP
|.289
|.641
|SLG
|.493
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|21
|44/11
|K/BB
|44/10
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.03), 10th in WHIP (1.110), and 27th in K/9 (8.8).
