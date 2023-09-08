Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Houston Astros host the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 148 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.370/.450 on the season.

Bregman has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Sep. 5 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 4 4-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.