The Baltimore Orioles (88-51) and the Boston Red Sox (72-68) will clash in the series opener on Friday, September 8 at Fenway Park, with Kyle Bradish getting the ball for the Orioles and Tanner Houck toeing the rubber for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Red Sox have +105 odds to win. The matchup's total is listed at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (10-6, 3.03 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (4-8, 5.07 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Red Sox and Orioles matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (+105), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Red Sox win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Rafael Devers hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 67 times and won 48, or 71.6%, of those games.

The Orioles have gone 41-13 (winning 75.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Baltimore has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles went 6-3 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 36, or 50.7%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 25 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.