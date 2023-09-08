Rafael Devers is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox square off at Fenway Park on Friday (beginning at 7:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Devers Stats

Devers has 33 doubles, 29 home runs, 49 walks and 91 RBI (136 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .267/.340/.503 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals Sep. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 137 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 47 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.354/.474 on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Royals Sep. 3 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bradish Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish (10-6) for his 26th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Bradish has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 25 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.03), 10th in WHIP (1.110), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Sep. 2 6.0 4 2 2 6 3 vs. Rockies Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Athletics Aug. 20 6.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Mariners Aug. 13 6.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Mets Aug. 6 4.2 3 0 0 5 5

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 130 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 50 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .259/.330/.492 on the season.

Santander takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Angels Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

