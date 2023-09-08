The Connecticut Sun (26-12) aim to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Indiana Fever (12-26) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

There is no line set for the game.

Sun vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ION

Sun vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Fever 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-12.9)

Connecticut (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Sun vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has 20 wins in 37 games against the spread this season.

There have been 21 Connecticut's games (out of 37) that went over the total this season.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are averaging 82.6 points per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined defensively, surrendering only 78.9 points per contest (best).

Connecticut ranks eighth in the WNBA with 33.4 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 33.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Sun have been shining in terms of turnovers this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.4) and best in forced turnovers per contest (14.8).

The Sun are sinking 7.2 threes per game (sixth-ranked in league). They have a 36.1% shooting percentage (fourth-ranked) from three-point land.

The Sun are thriving when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as they rank second-best in the league in threes allowed (6.6 per game) and second-best in three-point percentage allowed (31.7%).

In terms of shot breakdown, Connecticut has taken 70.6% two-pointers (accounting for 76.1% of the team's buckets) and 29.4% three-pointers (23.9%).

