A pair of the WNBA's top players will be on display when DeWanna Bonner (17.9 points per game, 11th in league) and the Connecticut Sun (26-12) welcome in Kelsey Mitchell (18.1, 10th) and the Indiana Fever (12-26) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Sun vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Fever

Connecticut records just 3.0 fewer points per game (82.6) than Indiana gives up (85.6).

This season, Connecticut has a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots Indiana's opponents have knocked down.

The Sun have a 17-3 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 44.5% from the field.

Connecticut is hitting 36.1% of its three-point shots this season, 1.7% lower than the 37.8% Indiana allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Sun are 11-3 when they shoot better than 37.8% from distance.

Connecticut averages 33.4 rebounds a contest, 0.8 fewer rebounds per game than Indiana's average.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun have been putting up 79.2 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 82.6 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.

The last 10 games have seen Connecticut concede 2.6 more points per game (81.5) than its season-long average (78.9).

Over their past 10 contests, the Sun are making 0.6 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.8 compared to 7.2 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (37.5% compared to 36.1% season-long).

Sun Injuries