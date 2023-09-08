Trevor Story vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trevor Story -- batting .128 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on September 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is hitting .176 with seven doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Story has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- In three games this year (13.0%), Story has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (21.7%), including one multi-run game.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.256
|AVG
|.115
|.293
|OBP
|.164
|.436
|SLG
|.173
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|14/2
|K/BB
|21/3
|4
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks fifth, 1.110 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th.
