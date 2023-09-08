On Friday, Triston Casas (.512 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Casas is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

In 61.3% of his games this year (76 of 124), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 17.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.6% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 64 .285 AVG .252 .410 OBP .332 .511 SLG .486 22 XBH 23 9 HR 14 27 RBI 33 49/40 K/BB 68/25 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings