Brooke Mackenzie Henderson will play at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9. The par-72 course spans 6,515 yards and the purse available is $2,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Mackenzie Henderson at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson Insights

Mackenzie Henderson has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score in three of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 16 rounds, Mackenzie Henderson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Mackenzie Henderson has finished in the top five once in her past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

In her past five appearances, Mackenzie Henderson has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -6 277 1 17 2 4 $1.5M

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Mackenzie Henderson played this event was in 2022, and she finished 18th.

Measuring 6,515 yards, Kenwood Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Mackenzie Henderson will take to the 6,515-yard course this week at Kenwood Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,573 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Mackenzie Henderson's Last Time Out

Mackenzie Henderson finished in the 66th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 68th percentile of the field.

Mackenzie Henderson was better than 48% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Mackenzie Henderson recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Mackenzie Henderson carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.1).

Mackenzie Henderson carded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that most recent competition, Mackenzie Henderson's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Mackenzie Henderson ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Mackenzie Henderson had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Mackenzie Henderson Odds to Win: +2000

