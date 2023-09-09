Connor Wong vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on September 9 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .255 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Wong has had a hit in 59 of 102 games this season (57.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (15.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 102), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.5% of his games this year, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42 games this season (41.2%), including nine multi-run games (8.8%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.287
|AVG
|.222
|.344
|OBP
|.276
|.463
|SLG
|.389
|16
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|15
|51/12
|K/BB
|62/10
|5
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty (8-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
