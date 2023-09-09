The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .283 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 47 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Turner has had a hit in 90 of 128 games this season (70.3%), including multiple hits 42 times (32.8%).

He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has driven home a run in 60 games this season (46.9%), including more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.7%.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 64 .307 AVG .257 .363 OBP .345 .498 SLG .451 26 XBH 24 11 HR 11 44 RBI 48 40/18 K/BB 54/29 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings