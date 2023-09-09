MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, September 9
As we approach Saturday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each contest. One of the day's most exciting matchups pits the Diamondbacks (Merrill Kelly) against the Cubs (Justin Steele).
Keep reading to find the probable pitchers for every game on the calendar for September 9.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Brewers at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (7-4) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will look to Michael King (4-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|MIL: Miley
|NYY: King
|19 (100 IP)
|Games/IP
|44 (78 IP)
|3.33
|ERA
|2.88
|5.8
|K/9
|10.5
For a full breakdown of the Miley vs King matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -150
- MIL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Yankees
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Twins Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send David Peterson (3-7) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda (3-7) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|NYM: Peterson
|MIN: Maeda
|23 (88.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (83.2 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|4.73
|9.7
|K/9
|10.1
For a full report of the Peterson vs Maeda matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Mets at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -150
- NYM Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Kelly (11-6) to the bump as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Steele (16-3) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|ARI: Kelly
|CHC: Steele
|25 (148.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (152 IP)
|3.34
|ERA
|2.90
|9.6
|K/9
|9.1
For a full report of the Kelly vs Steele matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -145
- ARI Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-14) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Kevin Gausman (10-8) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|KC: Greinke
|TOR: Gausman
|25 (123 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (159.1 IP)
|5.05
|ERA
|3.39
|5.9
|K/9
|11.7
Live Stream Royals at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (2-4) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will look to Aaron Civale (7-3) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|SEA: Woo
|TB: Civale
|14 (70 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (107.2 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|2.76
|8.7
|K/9
|7.9
For a full breakdown of the Woo vs Civale matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -135
- SEA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Rays
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (9-3) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Jake Irvin (3-5) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|LAD: Miller
|WSH: Irvin
|17 (94.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (107.2 IP)
|3.80
|ERA
|4.43
|8.0
|K/9
|7.4
For a full breakdown of the Miller vs Irvin matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Nationals
- LAD Odds to Win: -225
- WSH Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Jack Flaherty (8-8) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will look to Chris Sale (6-3) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|BAL: Flaherty
|BOS: Sale
|25 (134 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (82.2 IP)
|4.84
|ERA
|4.46
|9.1
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -150
- BAL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Red Sox
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Johnny Cueto (1-3) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (12-9) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|MIA: Cueto
|PHI: Nola
|8 (37.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (172 IP)
|5.54
|ERA
|4.55
|7.2
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -190
- MIA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Jose Urena (0-0) to the hill as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Tarik Skubal (4-3) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|CHW: Urena
|DET: Skubal
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (57.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.77
|-
|K/9
|10.4
Live Stream White Sox at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (4-5) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will look to Carson Spiers (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|STL: Thompson
|CIN: Spiers
|21 (46 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (4 IP)
|3.91
|ERA
|6.75
|10.4
|K/9
|15.8
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds
- STL Odds to Win: -135
- CIN Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Kyle Muller (1-5) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|OAK: Muller
|TEX: Eovaldi
|15 (67.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (125 IP)
|7.62
|ERA
|2.95
|7.0
|K/9
|8.1
Live Stream Athletics at Rangers
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Astros Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (6-6) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (9-3) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|SD: Lugo
|HOU: Javier
|22 (121.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (137.1 IP)
|3.49
|ERA
|4.65
|8.7
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -135
- SD Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Astros
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (8-14) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will look to Dylan Dodd (0-0) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|ATL: Dodd
|28 (158 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.27
|ERA
|-
|7.7
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -225
- PIT Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-4) to the bump as they play the Giants, who will look to Logan Webb (9-12) when the teams meet Saturday.
|COL: Anderson
|SF: Webb
|15 (64.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (187 IP)
|5.98
|ERA
|3.66
|6.5
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Giants
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Lucas Giolito (7-12) to the bump as they face the Angels, who will counter with Tyler Anderson (5-6) when the clubs play Saturday.
|CLE: Giolito
|LAA: Anderson
|28 (156.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (128 IP)
|4.88
|ERA
|5.55
|9.7
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Angels
- CLE Odds to Win: -120
- LAA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Angels
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
