A pair of hot hitters, Rafael Devers and Adley Rutschman, will try to keep it going when the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +125 moneyline odds to win. A 10-run over/under has been listed in this game.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -150 +125 10 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have gone 33-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 53.2% of those games).

Boston has gone 13-15 (winning 46.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Red Sox a 60% chance to win.

Boston has played in 139 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-61-4).

The Red Sox have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 3-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-34 36-35 28-24 44-44 50-52 22-16

