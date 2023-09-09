The Boston Red Sox (72-69) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Baltimore Orioles (89-51) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Chris Sale (6-3) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (8-8) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (6-3, 4.46 ERA) vs Flaherty - BAL (8-8, 4.84 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Sale (6-3) for his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, a 4.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.161 in 16 games this season.

He has five quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Sale has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Chris Sale vs. Orioles

The Orioles have scored 712 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They have 1230 hits, ninth in baseball, with 163 home runs (17th in the league).

The Orioles have gone 16-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI in two games against the left-hander this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (8-8) takes the mound first for the Orioles in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

During 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.84 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.

Flaherty has registered eight quality starts this season.

Flaherty is trying to secure his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

