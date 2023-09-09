The Week 2 college football schedule features four games involving teams from the Big South. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Big South Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Clemson Tigers 2:15 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Robert Morris Colonials 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Elon Phoenix at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) LIU Post Pioneers at Bryant Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

