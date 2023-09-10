The WNBA slate on Sunday will see Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (27-12) hosting the Chicago Sky (17-22) at Mohegan Sun Arena, with the matchup beginning at 1:00 PM ET.

Connecticut enters this contest after a 76-59 victory versus Indiana. The Sun's leading scorer was Tiffany Hayes, who finished with 14 points. With a final score of 92-87, Chicago defeated Minnesota the last time out. Kahleah Copper led the team (20 PTS, 5 AST, 38.9 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT).

Sun vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-550 to win)

Sun (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+400 to win)

Sky (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

The Sun sport a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 78.4 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank fifth with 82.5 points scored per contest.

With 33.5 rebounds per game, Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA. It surrenders 33.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Sun have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 20.6 per game (third-best in WNBA).

Connecticut has been getting things done when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and best in forced turnovers per contest (14.7).

With 7.2 treys per game, the Sun are sixth in the WNBA. They sport a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fourth in the league.

In terms of defending three-pointers, everything is clicking for Connecticut, who is allowing 6.6 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown (best).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun's offense has been much better in home games (84.8 PPG) compared to their play on the road (80.3 PPG). However, their defense has been worse in home games (78.8 PPG allowed) when compared to away games (78.0 PPG allowed).

Connecticut rebounds better at home than on the road (34.6 RPG at home, 32.6 on the road), and it limits its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.6 at home, 34.9 on the road).

The Sun average 2.1 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (21.7 at home, 19.6 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA campaign, Connecticut is turning the ball over more in home games (12.6 per game) than away (12.4), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (14.7 per game) compared to on the road (14.8).

The Sun hit 0.6 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.9). They also shoot a better percentage at home (37.5% in home games compared to 34.8% on the road).

Connecticut concedes 0.5 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.8). But it concedes a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (32.3% in home games compared to 30.8% on the road).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won 21 of the 26 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (80.8%).

The Sun have a record of 4-1 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -550 or shorter (80%).

Connecticut is 20-17-0 against the spread this season.

Connecticut has won once ATS (1-4) as a 9.5-point favorite or more this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Sun's implied win probability is 84.6%.

