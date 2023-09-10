Connor Wong vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .257 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 60 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has driven home a run in 26 games this season (25.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 41.7% of his games this year (43 of 103), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.290
|AVG
|.222
|.346
|OBP
|.276
|.462
|SLG
|.389
|16
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|15
|52/12
|K/BB
|62/10
|5
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Orioles will send Rodriguez (5-3) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
