Will DeVante Parker cash his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will DeVante Parker score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

On 47 targets last year, Parker grabbed 31 balls for 539 yards and three TDs, averaging 44.9 receiving yards.

Parker hauled in a touchdown pass twice last year, out of 12 games played, and had multiple TD receptions once.

DeVante Parker Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 2 1 9 0 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 10 5 156 0 Week 4 @Packers 2 2 24 1 Week 6 @Browns 6 4 64 0 Week 7 Bears 5 3 68 0 Week 8 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 2 2 19 0 Week 12 @Vikings 4 4 80 0 Week 13 Bills 4 2 16 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 2 2 24 0 Week 18 @Bills 7 6 79 2

