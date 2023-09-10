Will Ezekiel Elliott Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 1?
With the New England Patriots taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Ezekiel Elliott a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)
- In 10 games last season, he ran for a touchdown, including two games with multiple rushing TDs.
Ezekiel Elliott Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|10
|52
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|15
|53
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Giants
|15
|73
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|19
|49
|0
|2
|32
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|22
|78
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|13
|81
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|15
|57
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|15
|42
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 12
|Giants
|16
|92
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|17
|77
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|15
|62
|1
|3
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|16
|58
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 16
|Eagles
|16
|55
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 17
|@Titans
|19
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|13
|27
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Divisional
|@49ers
|10
|26
|0
|2
|7
|0
