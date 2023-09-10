Should you wager on Kendrick Bourne getting into the end zone in the New England Patriots' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Kendrick Bourne score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a TD)

Bourne saw 48 targets last year and converted them into 35 receptions for 434 yards and one TD, averaging 27.1 receiving yards.

Bourne had one touchdown catch last season (in 16 games).

Kendrick Bourne Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 1 1 41 0 Week 2 @Steelers 3 2 16 0 Week 3 Ravens 5 4 58 0 Week 4 @Packers 3 2 23 0 Week 5 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 1 17 0 Week 8 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 4 3 11 0 Week 11 Jets 1 1 8 0 Week 12 @Vikings 4 3 36 0 Week 13 Bills 2 1 15 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 5 5 47 0 Week 15 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 9 6 100 1 Week 17 Dolphins 2 1 16 0 Week 18 @Bills 5 4 45 0

