For their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 PM , the New England Patriots (0-0) have six players on the injury report.

In 2022, the Patriots went 8-9 and failed to make the postseason. They gave up 20.4 points per game (to rank 10th in the NFL) while scoring 21.4 per game (17th).

Last season, the Eagles lost in the Super Bowl after finishing 14-3. They scored 28.1 points per game (third in the league) while their defense conceded 20.2 (seventh).

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rhamondre Stevenson RB Illness Questionable Cole Strange OL Knee Questionable Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable Jack Jones DB Hamstring Out DeVante Parker WR Knee Questionable Matt Corral QB Nir - personal Questionable

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Jobe CB Illness Limited Participation In Practice Mario Goodrich CB Illness Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 1 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: CBS

Patriots Season Insights (2022)

The Patriots totaled 314.6 yards per game offensively last year (26th in NFL), and they gave up 322 yards per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.

New England put up 21.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 17th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 10th, surrendering 20.4 points per game.

The Patriots totaled 208 passing yards per game on offense last season (20th in NFL), and they allowed 216.5 passing yards per game (16th) on the other side of the ball.

New England totaled 106.6 rushing yards per game on offense (24th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked sixth defensively with 105.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Patriots forced 30 total turnovers (second in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the third-best in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-4)

Eagles (-4) Moneyline: Eagles (-190), Patriots (+155)

Eagles (-190), Patriots (+155) Total: 44.5 points

