Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 140 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .270 with 63 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Devers has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (85 of 134), with more than one hit 43 times (32.1%).

In 18.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.8% of his games this season, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (16.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 61 games this year (45.5%), including 18 multi-run games (13.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 66 .276 AVG .264 .349 OBP .333 .471 SLG .535 29 XBH 34 11 HR 18 44 RBI 48 44/25 K/BB 68/24 1 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings