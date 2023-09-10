Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (90-51) and the Boston Red Sox (72-70) at Fenway Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Orioles taking home the win. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on September 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (11-8) to the mound, while Grayson Rodriguez (5-3) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 63 times and won 33, or 52.4%, of those games.

Boston has entered 63 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 33-30 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Boston has scored 711 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).

Red Sox Schedule