Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will hit the field on Sunday at Fenway Park against Brayan Bello, who is expected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in baseball with 168 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .264 batting average.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (711 total).

The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.

Boston's 4.63 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.362).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 25th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.61 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Bello is trying to secure his 15th quality start of the season.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this year entering this outing.

So far he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Rays W 7-3 Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays L 8-6 Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles - Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/11/2023 Yankees - Home - - 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Luis Severino 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Michael King 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos

