When the Boston Red Sox (72-70) and Baltimore Orioles (90-51) meet at Fenway Park on Sunday, September 10, Brayan Bello will get the nod for the Red Sox, while the Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez to the mound. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Orioles (-105). The contest's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (11-8, 3.61 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (5-3, 4.91 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 33, or 52.4%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have a 33-30 record (winning 52.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Orioles have won in 37, or 57.8%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Orioles have won 36 of 59 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over nine times.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Connor Wong 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.