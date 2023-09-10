The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Rafael Devers and others in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bello Stats

Brayan Bello (11-8) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 25th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 24 starts this season.

In 24 starts this season, Bello has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Sep. 4 6.0 5 3 3 7 2 vs. Astros Aug. 29 4.2 4 3 2 2 2 at Astros Aug. 24 7.0 9 1 1 4 3 at Yankees Aug. 18 6.0 6 1 1 4 1 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 4.2 9 4 4 5 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Devers Stats

Devers has 34 doubles, 29 home runs, 49 walks and 92 RBI (140 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .270/.341/.503 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 9 4-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 28 doubles, 23 home runs, 47 walks and 94 RBI (140 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .284/.354/.481 on the season.

Turner has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 35 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 53 walks and 83 RBI (133 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .261/.335/.493 slash line so far this year.

Santander takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Sep. 9 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Angels Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

