When the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles go head to head in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Rhamondre Stevenson get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Rhamondre Stevenson score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Stevenson, on the ground, took 210 carries for 1,040 yards rushing a season ago (61.2 per game) and scored five TDs. He also caught 69 passes for 421 yards (24.8 per game) with one touchdown through the air.

He scored a rushing touchdown in four of 17 games last season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He had a receiving touchdown in one of 17 games last season. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Rhamondre Stevenson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 8 25 0 2 2 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 47 0 1 4 0 Week 3 Ravens 12 73 1 4 28 0 Week 4 @Packers 14 66 0 4 23 0 Week 5 Lions 25 161 0 2 14 0 Week 6 @Browns 19 76 2 4 15 0 Week 7 Bears 11 39 1 8 59 0 Week 8 @Jets 16 71 0 7 72 0 Week 9 Colts 15 60 0 3 10 1 Week 11 Jets 15 26 0 6 56 0 Week 12 @Vikings 7 36 0 9 76 0 Week 13 Bills 10 54 0 6 24 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 3 8 0 2 2 0 Week 15 @Raiders 19 172 1 2 -4 0 Week 16 Bengals 13 30 0 2 3 0 Week 17 Dolphins 8 42 0 2 9 0 Week 18 @Bills 6 54 0 5 28 0

