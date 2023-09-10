The Chicago Sky (17-22), on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET, aim to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Connecticut Sun (27-12).

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Sky Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-9.5) 162.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-9.5) 162.5 -500 +330 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-9.5) 162.5 -525 +365 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sun have won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • The Sky are 19-18-0 ATS this season.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
  • Chicago is 6-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
  • The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 21 out of 37 times this season.
  • A total of 19 Sky games this year have hit the over.

