The Connecticut Sun's (27-12) injury report has two players listed heading into their Sunday, September 10 matchup with the Chicago Sky (17-22) at Mohegan Sun Arena. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Sun took care of business in their last matchup 76-59 against the Fever on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 2 1.5 0.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas is tops on her team in both rebounds (10) and assists (8) per contest, and also posts 15.7 points. Defensively, she posts 1.9 steals (third in the league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner paces the Sun with 17.7 points per game and 2.2 assists, while also posting 5.7 rebounds.

Tiffany Hayes averages 12.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Natisha Hiedeman averages 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, she averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rebecca Allen puts up 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the field and 36% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Sun vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -9.5 162.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.