Triston Casas -- batting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas leads Boston with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .262 with 66 walks and 64 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

In 60.3% of his games this season (76 of 126), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (22 of 126), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has had an RBI in 39 games this year (31.0%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season (42.9%), including 10 multi-run games (7.9%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 64 .272 AVG .252 .397 OBP .332 .487 SLG .486 22 XBH 23 9 HR 14 28 RBI 33 54/41 K/BB 68/25 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings