Alex Verdugo vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo -- .209 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on September 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .275 with 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has had a hit in 85 of 125 games this year (68.0%), including multiple hits 38 times (30.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38 games this season (30.4%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 61 times this year (48.8%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.288
|AVG
|.261
|.348
|OBP
|.322
|.473
|SLG
|.416
|32
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|26
|38/21
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt (9-8) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Yankees in his 29th start of the season. He has a 4.54 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
