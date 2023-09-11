Thinking about betting on which player will be the first to score a touchdown in the upcoming Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets on Monday, September 11 at 8:15 PM ET? Stefon Diggs, at +850, is among the favorites to produce the game's first TD. Keep scrolling for additional odds and insights.

Bills vs. Jets First TD Odds

Bills Players First TD Odds Stefon Diggs +850 Josh Allen +1000 James Cook +1100 Jets Players First TD Odds Dalvin Cook +800 Garrett Wilson +900 Breece Hall +1200

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Bills to Score First TD Jets to Score First TD -120 -110

The Bills scored the first touchdown of the game one time last season out of two games played.

Of those one game when Buffalo scored the first TD last season, one contest opened with a passing touchdown. Zero of Buffalo's first touchdowns came on the ground.

In terms of total touchdowns, the Bills scored 3.3 touchdowns per game last year, which was third-most in the league.

The Jets played 17 games last season, registering the first touchdown in six of them.

In those six games where the Jets scored the first touchdown last season, three contests started with a passing TD, and three game opened with a rushing score.

In terms of total TDs, the Jets scored 1.7 touchdowns per game last year, which ranked 28th in the NFL.

Bills vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC/ESPN

