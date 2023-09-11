The Buffalo Bills (0-0) visit the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday, September 11, 2023 in matchup between AFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium. New York is listed as a 2.5-point underdog. The contest's over/under is listed at 45.5.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills as they ready for this matchup against the Jets. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Jets as they prepare for this matchup against the Bills.

Bills vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. New York Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Bills vs. Jets Betting Insights

Buffalo covered the spread seven times in 16 games last year.

The Bills had an ATS record of 7-10 as 2.5-point favorites or greater last season.

Out of 16 Buffalo games last year, six went over the total.

New York posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Jets had an ATS record of 6-6 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season.

New York had five of its 17 games hit the over last season.

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.