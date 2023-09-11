Dawson Knox has a difficult matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the New York Jets in Week 1 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jets allowed 189.4 passing yards per game last season, third-best in the league.

Knox received got 65 targets last year and hauled in 48 passes for 517 yards and six touchdowns, delivering 34.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Knox and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knox vs. the Jets

  • Knox vs the Jets (since 2021): 4 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD
  • Through the air, New York gave up more than 100 receiving yards to four players last season.
  • The Jets allowed 14 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.
  • Looking at pass defense, New York allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
  • The Jets were the NFL's third-ranked defense against the pass last year. They allowed 189.4 passing yards per game.
  • The Jets allowed 15 passing touchdowns (0.9 per game) last year to rank first in NFL play.

Watch Bills vs Jets on Fubo!

Dawson Knox Receiving Props vs. the Jets

  • Receiving Yards: 18.5 (0)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Knox with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knox Receiving Insights

  • In eight of his 15 games (53.3%) last season, Knox hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.
  • He was targeted on 65 throws last year, averaging eight yards per target (52nd in NFL).
  • Knox had a receiving touchdown in six of 15 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Knox's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats
at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Jets 11/6/2022 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Browns 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Lions 11/24/2022 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Dolphins 12/17/2022 Week 15 8 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 5 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 7 TAR / 5 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.