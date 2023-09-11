With the Buffalo Bills playing the New York Jets in Week 1 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Dawson Knox a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Dawson Knox score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Knox's stats last year featured 48 catches for 517 yards and six TDs, averaging 34.5 yards, and he was on the end of 65 targets.

Knox had a receiving touchdown in six of 15 games last season, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Dawson Knox Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 2 1 5 0 Week 2 Titans 5 4 41 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 4 4 25 0 Week 4 @Ravens 6 3 40 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 3 3 37 1 Week 8 Packers 3 2 10 1 Week 9 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 10 Vikings 6 4 57 0 Week 11 Browns 7 7 70 0 Week 12 @Lions 2 2 17 0 Week 13 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Jets 7 4 41 1 Week 15 Dolphins 8 6 98 1 Week 16 @Bears 5 3 38 1 Week 18 Patriots 2 2 13 1 Wild Card Dolphins 5 3 20 1 Divisional Bengals 7 5 65 0

