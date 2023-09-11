Gabriel Davis has a difficult matchup when his Buffalo Bills play the New York Jets in their season opener (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jets gave up 189.4 passing yards per game last season, third-best in the NFL.

Last season, Davis saw 93 targets and converted them into 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven TDs, averaging 55.7 yards per contest.

Davis vs. the Jets

Davis vs the Jets (since 2021): 4 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD New York let four players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Jets allowed 14 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Jets were the NFL's third-ranked defense against the pass last season. They allowed 189.4 passing yards per game.

The Jets' defense ranked first in league play last season by giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (0)

Davis Receiving Insights

Davis went over on receiving yards prop bets in 46.7% of his games (seven of 15) last year.

He averaged nine yards per target last season (21st in league), picking up 836 yards on 93 passes thrown his way.

Davis had a touchdown catch in six games last season, out of 15 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.

Davis' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 5 TAR / 4 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/9/2022 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 171 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 74 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 7 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2022 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 93 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/24/2022 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 7 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/17/2022 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 6 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 10 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 9 TAR / 6 REC / 113 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 4 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

