James Cook has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the New York Jets in Week 1 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jets allowed 121.6 rushing yards per game last season, 16th in the league.

Cook put up 507 yards rushing on 89 attempts (31.7 yards per game) and two TDs last year.

Cook vs. the Jets

Cook vs the Jets (since 2021): 2 GP / 10.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

In terms of run defense, New York gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

In the running game, the Jets allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

The Jets allowed 121.6 rushing yards per game last year to be the NFL's 16th-ranked run defense.

The Bills are up against the NFL's 14th-ranked rushing defense in terms of touchdowns allowed (14 TDs conceded a season ago).

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 42.5 (0)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook hit the over on his rushing yards total in four games (57.1%) out of seven opportunities last season.

The Bills threw the ball on 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.8% of the time. Their offense was fourth in the league in points scored.

Cook had a rushing touchdown in two games last year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Jets

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (0)

Cook Receiving Insights

Cook did not hit the over on any receiving yards prop bets last season.

Last season he racked up 5.6 yards per target (32 targets, 180 yards).

Cook had a receiving touchdown in one of 16 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Cook's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 11 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/9/2022 Week 5 4 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 5 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2022 Week 9 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 5 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/20/2022 Week 11 11 ATT / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/24/2022 Week 12 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 14 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 4 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/17/2022 Week 15 5 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 1 TD at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 11 ATT / 99 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 9 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

