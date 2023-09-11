James Cook Week 1 Preview vs. the Jets
James Cook has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the New York Jets in Week 1 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jets allowed 121.6 rushing yards per game last season, 16th in the league.
Cook put up 507 yards rushing on 89 attempts (31.7 yards per game) and two TDs last year.
Cook vs. the Jets
- Cook vs the Jets (since 2021): 2 GP / 10.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- On the ground, two players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jets last season.
- In terms of run defense, New York gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.
- In the running game, the Jets allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.
- The Jets allowed 121.6 rushing yards per game last year to be the NFL's 16th-ranked run defense.
- The Bills are up against the NFL's 14th-ranked rushing defense in terms of touchdowns allowed (14 TDs conceded a season ago).
James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Jets
- Rushing Yards: 42.5 (0)
Cook Rushing Insights
- Cook hit the over on his rushing yards total in four games (57.1%) out of seven opportunities last season.
- The Bills threw the ball on 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.8% of the time. Their offense was fourth in the league in points scored.
- Cook had a rushing touchdown in two games last year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.
James Cook Receiving Props vs the Jets
- Receiving Yards: 14.5 (0)
Cook Receiving Insights
- Cook did not hit the over on any receiving yards prop bets last season.
- Last season he racked up 5.6 yards per target (32 targets, 180 yards).
- Cook had a receiving touchdown in one of 16 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Cook's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Rams
|9/8/2022
|Week 1
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|11 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|4 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|5 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|5 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|11 ATT / 86 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|12/1/2022
|Week 13
|14 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs
|6 TAR / 6 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|4 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|5 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 1 TD
|at Bears
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|11 ATT / 99 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|9 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|1/22/2023
|Divisional
|5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
