Josh Allen Week 1 Preview vs. the Jets
Josh Allen has a tough matchup when his Buffalo Bills play the New York Jets in their season opener (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jets conceded 189.4 passing yards per game last year, third-best in the league.
Allen put up a stat line last year of 4,283 passing yards with a 63.3% completion percentage (359-for-567), 35 TDs, 14 INTs and an average of 267.7 yards per game. Allen added 762 rushing yards on 124 attempts with seven touchdowns, accumulating 47.6 yards per game.
Allen vs. the Jets
- Allen vs the Jets (since 2021): 4 GP / 239.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- Looking at last season, New York did not let a QB total over 300 passing yards against them in a matchup.
- Last year, the Jets allowed 10 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.
- Through the air last season, New York gave up at least two passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs.
- In the passing game, the Jets surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.
- Allen will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense a season ago (189.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Jets' defense ranked first in league play last season by allowing 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Jets
- Passing Yards: 250.5 (0)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (0)
Allen Passing Insights
- Last season Allen went over his passing yards prop total in six of 15 opportunities.
- The Bills ran 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen was sixth in the league with 7.6 yards per pass attempt last season (4,283 total yards passing).
- In 15 of 16 games last year, Allen threw a touchdown pass. And 11 of those games included multiple TD passes.
Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Jets
- Rushing Yards: 37.5 (0)
Allen Rushing Insights
- Allen hit his rushing yards over in 53.3% of his opportunities (eight of 15 games) last year.
- Allen had at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in six games last season, with multiple rushing TDs once.
Allen's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Rams
|9/8/2022
|Week 1
|26-for-31 / 297 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs
|10 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Titans
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|26-for-38 / 317 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|42-for-63 / 400 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|8 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|19-for-36 / 213 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|11 ATT / 70 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Steelers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|20-for-31 / 424 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT
|5 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|27-for-40 / 329 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|12 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|13-for-25 / 218 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs
|6 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|18-for-34 / 205 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs
|9 ATT / 86 YDS / 2 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|29-for-43 / 330 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs
|6 ATT / 84 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|18-for-27 / 197 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|24-for-42 / 253 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|10 ATT / 78 YDS / 1 TD
|at Patriots
|12/1/2022
|Week 13
|22-for-33 / 223 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|8 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|16-for-27 / 147 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|10 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Dolphins
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|25-for-40 / 304 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs
|10 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|15-for-26 / 172 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs
|6 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Patriots
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|19-for-31 / 254 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT
|9 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|23-for-39 / 352 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs
|4 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|1/22/2023
|Divisional
|25-for-42 / 264 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|8 ATT / 26 YDS / 1 TD
