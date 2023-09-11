Buffalo Bills receiver Khalil Shakir has a difficult matchup in their season opener (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the New York Jets. The Jets allowed the third-fewest passing yards last season, 189.4 per game.

Shakir saw 20 targets last year and hauled in 10 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown, delivering 16.1 yards per game.

Shakir vs. the Jets

Shakir vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, New York gave up more than 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

The Jets allowed 14 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

New York allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

The Jets yielded 189.4 passing yards per game to be the NFL's third-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Jets allowed 15 TDs in the passing game last season (0.9 per game) to rank first among NFL defenses.

Khalil Shakir Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (0)

Shakir Receiving Insights

Shakir went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in one of three games last year (33.3%).

He was targeted on 20 passes last year, averaging 8.1 yards per target.

Shakir had one touchdown catch last season, in 10 games.

Shakir's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/9/2022 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 2 TAR / 1 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 5 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 2 TAR / 2 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.